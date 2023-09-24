EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — New England’s largest truck convoy returned this weekend to East Hartford’s Rentschler Field.

The 24th annual Wishes on Wheels raised money for Make-A-Wish Connecticut.

“Just seeing the kid smile, being able to pull the horn, makes you smile and think inside how lucky he is to make everything better,” said Morgan Tetrault, with D’Amico Construction. “If it puts a smile on his face, or on any kid’s face, for that fact, makes everyone happy.”

Children were able to see hundreds of trucks, which went on a parade route along Interstate 84 and 384.