HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An accident this morning has closed some lanes on Interstate 91 Southbound in Hartford, at Exits 26 and 28.

A tractor trailer holding 100 gallons of fuel was traveling southbound on I-91 when it’s fuel tank became punctured, and spilled fuel onto the roadway, closing the right and center lanes.

According to authorities the leak is being contained from the catch basin under the truck. The scene is considered safe.

DEEP (Department of Energy & Environmental Protection) has been called to the scene, as fuel is reportedly leaking into storm drains. CDOT (Connecticut Department of Transportation) has been called for sand trucks.

