Truckers rally against industry price gouging at State Capitol

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Truckers held a rally at the State Capitol on Saturday. They drove from Manchester to Hartford, aiming to raise awareness about price gouging in the trucking industry during the pandemic.

Truckers say freight brokers are hiking up their take from the trips they are making.

Stephen Crane said, “The brokers, which are the guys that buy the loads from manufacturers and have it shipped to a facility like a distribution center, certain brokers are taking higher percentage margins than they should. They’re not taking a hit, we’re taking the hit for being the end guy. We still have to pay for all of our fuel, our insurance, all of our overhead.”

The protest in Connecticut was one of dozens happening nationwide. Truckers at the rally said the government needs to step in and regulate shipping, especially during the pandemic.

