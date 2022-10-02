EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A convoy of trucks rolled out Sunday at Rentschler Field in East Hartford to benefit Make-A-Wish Connecticut.

It was the 23rd annual Wishes on Wheels event for the nonprofit.

For some, it goes beyond watching the trucks drive along a parade route while blaring their homes.

“I was a Make-A-Wish kid — they gave me the chance to go to Walt Disney World and it was lifechanging, and now I’m giving back,” said Nicky Eklund, of New Fairfield.

Eklund has sung the National Anthem for the last five years of the event. He doesn’t plan to stop anytime soon.

“I’m going to continue to be part of this for the unforeseeable future,” he said. “It’s part of my life, and will continue to be.”