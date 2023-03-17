The Transportation Security Agency detected the pictured weapons on March 2, 2023 at Bradley International Airport. (Source: TSA)

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A 54-year-old man from Washington state was arrested earlier this month at Bradley International Airport for trying to take weapons through security, according to the Transportation Security Administration on Friday.

Michael Opdyke went through security at about 5:15 a.m. on March 2, according to authorities. Scanners then detected scissors, a large knife, a box cutter and a taser in the man’s carry-on bag.

Michael Opdyke (Source: Connecticut State Police)

Connecticut State Police were notified and arrested the Opdyke for trying to circumvent security, according to the TSA.

He was held on a $1,000 cash surety bond.