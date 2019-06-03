TSA finds loaded gun at Bradley Airport

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A Niantic man was arrested Sunday after Transportation Security Administration officers at Bradley International Airport allegedly stopped him from bringing a loaded handgun onto an airplane.

It marked the fifth gun caught at the airport’s checkpoint so far this year.

TSA officers caught nine firearms at Bradley Airport in 2018.

TSA officers spotted the gun when the man’s carry-on bag entered the X-ray machine. They then contacted the Connecticut State Police who arrived at the checkpoint and confiscated the gun and detained the man for questioning before arresting him on weapons charges.

The man was carrying a 9 mm handgun loaded with 10 bullets.

