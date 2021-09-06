TSA stops guns from going through security checkpoints at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Whether it’s intentional or accidental, the consequences for trying to get a gun onto a plane are the same.

The TSA says they’re catching those guns but it happens almost every five or six weeks at Bradley International Airport. In 2021, five people have been arrested at the airport who had guns in their bags at the TSA checkpoint.

“If you are a responsible gun owner, you shouldn’t be one of the ones who is losing your gun, you shouldn’t be one of the ones flagged going through TSA checkpoint, so I don’t have much sympathy for it,” said Alvin Bryant of Atlanta, Georgia.

Connecticut ranks second in New England next to Logan International Airport in Boston. Nationally, 70 firearms were confiscated over the Fourth of July weekend alone. Nashville International Airport has already hit a new record with 98 guns seized in the first eight months of 2021 and in Atlanta, the problem is even greater.

“Where I am from, it got so bad they had to put a special court into the airport to deal with the volume of it,” Bryant said.

You can check a gun in your bag, but you have to separate it from the ammunition and make sure the gun is unloaded. It must be packed in a hardened case that is secured and you must declare to the airline when you show up to board.

“That’s crazy, I don’t know who thinks they can get away with it in this day and time, that’s crazy,” said Donielle Barnes of Maryland.

TSA says the most common excuses were ‘I was late for my flight,’ ‘I was running behind, I forgot the gun was in the bag,’ ‘I didn’t know it was in there.’ Whatever the excuse, travelers at Bradley are thankful TSA is there stopping the guns and keeping them safe.

“We are wearing our masks, we put our liquids in baggies, if I accidentally bring too much toothpaste it gets thrown away. That’s just the way it is, I don’t know what happens to people when they do that,” said Dan Denis of Simsbury.

It is an arrestable offense. TSA says it’s about $4,100 in fines and you do go before a judge.