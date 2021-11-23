Tuesday is the busiest day for air travel, Wednesday the busiest road travel ahead of Thanksgiving

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s the busiest day of the year for air travel as millions of people are taking to the skies for Thanksgiving. Despite skyrocketing fuel prices, roadways are packed as well.

Lots of people are hitting the roads early to reach their Thanksgiving destinations.

There were a lot of crowds at Bradley International Airport on Tuesday. Robert Franceskino is flying to a holiday dinner in Florida for the first time in two years.

“Two years at least,” he said.

At Bradley, the passengers tend to come in waves, but check-in was seamless. The airport says it’s a well-oiled machine waiting for the return to the pre-pandemic levels of travel.

“We’re expecting 85,000 people to travel through a ten-day period,” said Alisa Sisic, Connecticut Airport Authority. “We have a lot of travelers who have not traveled in a long time, so we’re asking them to be prepared [and] so far that’s been working.”

AAA says Tuesday is the heaviest day for people catching flights while Wednesday afternoon and evening, the roads will see their peak.

“Traffic hasn’t been bad. I’m not looking forward to going back though,” said Gary Mitchell.

The White House is attempting to address the rocketing cost of gas, fueling some of the highest inflation we’re seen in decades. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday the release of national strategic petroleum reserve. Still, Thanksgiving travelers will likely not see relief at the pump.

Some tips if you’re traveling for Thanksgiving are to leave early, arrive at the airport two hours before your flight, and if you’re driving on Wednesday, leave after 9 p.m.