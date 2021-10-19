Tuesday kicks off inaugural ‘Love Hartford Week’

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday kicks off the first-ever “Love Hartford Week.”

It is a five-day event dedicated to giving back to the city. Hundreds of volunteers have already signed up for dozens of community beautification projects.

Mayor Luke Bronin hopes this kicks off a tradition of service.

“There will be dozens of activities to beautify your city. Get to know your neighbors, work side-by-side, to clean up your community to make it more beautiful, clean, green and liveable,” Bronin said.

If you live in Hartford, work there, or just love the city and would like to get involved, click here.