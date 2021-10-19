Tuesday kicks off inaugural ‘Love Hartford Week’

Hartford

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday kicks off the first-ever “Love Hartford Week.”

It is a five-day event dedicated to giving back to the city. Hundreds of volunteers have already signed up for dozens of community beautification projects.

Mayor Luke Bronin hopes this kicks off a tradition of service.

“There will be dozens of activities to beautify your city. Get to know your neighbors, work side-by-side, to clean up your community to make it more beautiful, clean, green and liveable,” Bronin said.

If you live in Hartford, work there, or just love the city and would like to get involved, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Tuesday kicks off 'Love Hartford Week'

News /

Man charged in shooting outside state Capitol in May charged in seven shots fired incidents in Southington

News /

Experts have seen a correlation between the jump in domestic violence and the challenges of COVID-19

News /

Update: Former Vernon teacher and coach arrested on child pornography, voyeurism charges

News /

East Hartford Police search for suspects involved in overnight burglaries on Main Street

News /

Several rescued from 2-alarm fire at Hartford apartment building

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss