Tuesday marks last Foodshare distribution of the year at Rentschler Field

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– As we inch towards New Year’s Eve, the future of that massive Foodshare distribution site at Rentschler Field is TBD.

Tuesday is the last Foodshare distribution of the year, a year marked by food insecurity here in Connecticut. As the calendars turn to 2021, that need is still greater than ever.

“It’s bittersweet. I mean we’ve helped so many people,” said Dom Piccini, Foodshare.

After nine months of this drive-thru food distribution, the future is up in the air.

“In that nine months we’ve done 225,000 cars, distributed over 7 1/2 million pounds of food, which equates to about 6.3 million meals,” said Piccini.

Big numbers for a site that was meant to be temporary, launching back in April to meet the immediate and dire need early in the pandemic. Now these winter months bring new challenges.

“You know, right now without buying any product we’re spending $50,000 a month just to keep the gates open. I mean there’s a lot of stuff, there’s trash, there’s trailers, there’s fuel. Everything that goes on,” said Piccini. “Unfortunately with the winter months it gets very difficult to try to make this happen. Our tents are down right now because they wouldn’t keep them up with the snow. I’m trying to keep the volunteers warm because they’re out here for 4 1/2 hours every day and it gets cold.”

We’re still not sure what Foodshare food distribution will look like in 2021. But they suggest that those in need to reach out to the hundreds of local food pantries that partner with Foodshare.