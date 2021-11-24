Turkey named Booster gets pardoned this Thanksgiving at Stew Leonard’s

(WTNH) – While millions of turkeys will be on the dinner table on Thursday, a Connecticut turkey named Booster is getting a free pass.

The practice of pardoning a turkey dates back to the days of President Abraham Lincoln, and that tradition is being kept alive in Newington.

Out of 70,000 turkeys, Booster is one of the lucky ones that gets a pass. That’s because this turkey has been pardoned. It’s named Booster, symbolic of what Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz and Senator Richard Blumenthal want CT residents to do this holiday season: get boosted against COVID-19.

That was the public health message on Wednesday at Stew Leonard’s in Newington, the day before people gobble up turkeys across the state. Booster will now live on the same Pennsylvania turkey farm where it once hatched.

“Every year, I usually reach in and grab the turkey, which I was taught down at the turkey farms how to do it, but I get cut every year,” said Stew Leonard Jr., owner of Stew Leonard’s.

“From what Booster’s told me, he’s seeing his friends disappearing these days. One by one, Booster’s friends are disappearing and he’s wondering what’s going on. We’re here to reassure Booster you’re going to see this Thanksgiving and future Thanksgivings,” Blumenthal said.