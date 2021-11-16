Turkey Tuesday encourages members of the community to make donations of turkeys ahead of the holidays

(WTNH) – Hunger is a major problem in America and it’s particularly challenging during the holiday season, but Turkey Tuesday hopes to ease the pain of food insecurity.

Boxes filled with turkeys, contributions coming in for the annual Connecticut Foodshare ‘Turkey and Thirty’ campaign.

“We’re trying to collect 52,000 turkeys for needy families across Connecticut,” said Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz.

That’s because one in seven people in the state are affected by food insecurity.

“It’s not just around the holidays that people need food. It’s year-round. So, Turkey and a Thirty supports hunger throughout the year,” said Jill Hutensky, Greater Hartford Marketing Executive.

Feeding those families beyond the holidays is where that $30 contribution and the efforts of the state food banks come in. Food insecurity is a problem made even worse by the ongoing pandemic.

“The governor and I were out at Rentschler Field putting food into people’s cars. You know, you would have days where there were 1,800 to 2,000 cars in line to get food,” Bysiewicz said.

Bank of American is the sponsor of Turkey Tuesday, which is now in its 22nd year. Thanks to local support, food will now reach the dinner tables of thousands this year.

“Corporations which we call our Partners in Giving, they either gift directly to us and we give turkeys directly, or they give to their team members and one goes to a family in need,” said Capri Brighenti, President, and CEO of Miller Foods.

During this holiday season, Connecticut Foodshare hopes to feed over 50,000 families.