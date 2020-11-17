Turkey Tuesday: Foodshare holding virtual Thanksgiving food drive at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a turkey drive without turkeys, well, no real turkeys, at least.

Jason Jakubowski, President & CEO of Foodshare said, “It’s not how we typically do things. It’s not how we’ve done things for the past 30 years, but these are different times.”

And that brings us to Turkey Tuesday — typically a busy day for getting Thanksgiving meals for families in need.

“We’re not gonna be able to be outside in front of the supermarkets. We’re not gonna be able to be outside in front of churches like we usually are, so we are doing a virtual Turkey and 30 campaign.”

So they set up shop at the ballpark, calling for donations.

“We always knew that Dunkin’ Donuts Park was more than baseball, and this is just another way that the community is so important, so for us to be able to host this community event when they couldn’t post it is such a big deal,” said Tim Restall, the President of the Hartford Yard Goats.

Every dollar raised is being matched by Bank of America, and every dollar goes straight to feeding families in central Connecticut at a time when the need is so great.

“People who used to donate are now recipients, and because of Covid, I think so many families have been propelled into unexpected circumstances,” said Jamie Hughes, Relationship Manager of the Hometown Foundation. “Food insecurity can affect anyone. It can affect your neighbor, it can affect a single mother, it can affect a widow, and really targets anyone and so many people this year, unfortunately, are suffering, the need is greater.”

There is still time to help out with that 20,000 turkey goal. They’re still raising money virtually, and you can contribute here.