PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people face charges in connection to an unattended death investigation that began in February, Plainfield police said.

The Plainfield Police Department arrested Sally Williamson, 56, of Plainfield, on Monday for cruelty to persons and providing a false statement. Justin Shirley, 28, of Griswold, was arrested on Tuesday for manslaughter in the second degree and sale/distribution of illicit narcotics. Both arrests stem from an unattended death investigation that began in February, police said.

On Feb. 15, police responded to 4 Putnam Rd. in Central Village for a report of a man lying in the parking lot. The man, identified as 52-year-old Dean Barr of Central Village, was pronounced dead on scene, police said. An autopsy conducted by the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled that his cause of death was an overdose.

According to police, Williamson transported Barr to his son Shirley’s residence, where Shirley distributed heroin/fentanyl to Barr. Williamson transported Barr back to his residence, where he showed signs of overdosing on narcotics.

Police said Williamson left Barr unattended in the parking lot – despite the 22-degree weather and heavy winds – without calling for help or offering aid. Additionally, Williamson did not cooperate with police, hindering the investigation.

Williamson was released on a $25,000 bond and is due in court on Aug. 1. Shirley was held on a $50,000 bond that he was unable to secure. He is due in court on July 20.

Police are asking anyone with further information related to the investigation to reach out to the PPD at (860) 564-0804, where calls can remain anonymous.