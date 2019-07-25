Hartford police give update on arrests made in homicide behind Bulkeley High

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford police have made two arrests Thursday for a drive-by homicide that happened behind Bulkeley High School on July 11.

The two suspects allegedly shot and killed Jorge Alicea two weeks ago behind the school. School was not in session.

Alicea had a bicycle with him at the time of the homicide, Lt. Paul Cicero said.

Lt. Cicero told News 8 they arrested a female on her 20s this past Friday and charged her with Conspiracy to Commit Murder.

On Thursday, police arrested Cynthia Cruz, 23, and was charged with Murder.

The victim and murder suspect knew each other, police said. Cruz’s motivation for this homicide is not known at this time.

This incident is still under investigation.

