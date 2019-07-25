1  of  2
Breaking News
Courant: Judge allows grandmother temporary custody of Jennifer Dulos’ children Attention DIRECTV Viewers – Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WTNH News 8!”

Hartford police give update on arrests made in homicide behind Bulkeley High

Hartford

by: , Mario Boone

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford police have made two arrests Thursday for a drive-by homicide that happened behind Bulkeley High School on July 11.

The two suspects allegedly shot and killed Jorge Alicea two weeks ago behind the school. School was not in session.

Alicea had a bicycle with him at the time of the homicide, Lt. Paul Cicero said.

Lt. Cicero told News 8 they arrested a female on her 20s this past Friday and charged her with Conspiracy to Commit Murder.

On Thursday, police arrested Cynthia Cruz, 23, and was charged with Murder.

The victim and murder suspect knew each other, police said. Cruz’s motivation for this homicide is not known at this time.

This incident is still under investigation.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss