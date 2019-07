SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)–Connecticut State Police and the Southington Fire Department responded to an overnight accident on I-84 eastbound.

Fire officials said two cars were driving at high speeds early Saturday morning when they crashed into several trees, with one tree coming down on one of the cars.

There were at least three passengers involved. One passenger was transported to the hospital. State police said were no serious injuries.

The accident has been cleared.