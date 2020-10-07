Two drivers dead, one injured in multi-car crash in Simsbury

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Two drivers have died and another was injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Simsbury on Tuesday.

Police say that the crash involved three vehicles and happened on Route 185, near Summit Ridge and Princess Lane.

According to police, two of the three drivers died from their injuries sustained in the crash. One of them was identified as Susan Scotti, of Granby.

The identity of the other deceased driver is pending further investigation.

The third driver suffered minor injuries and was not identified at this time.

Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed it is urged to contact Simsbury police at (860) 658-3100.