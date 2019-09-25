Two Hartford residents named 2019 MacArthur Fellows

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two talented Hartford individuals were named the 2019 MacArthur Fellows on Wednesday.

Elizabeth Anderson is a philosopher, who examines how various institutions, policies, and social practices exercise the concepts of freedom and equality.

Ocean Vuong, is a poet and fiction writer, whose work explores the ongoing trauma of war, refugee experience, and complexities of identity and desire. He is the youngest recipient this year (30 years old) to receive this award.

The MacArthur Foundation recognizes creative people, effective institutions, and influential networks that display creativity and innovative contributions made to our communities and society.

Only 26 people receive this fellowship across the country.