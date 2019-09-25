Breaking News
On-Sale Now: Tickets for A Concert for Recovery starring Keith Urban

Two Hartford residents named 2019 MacArthur Fellows

Hartford

by: Monika Zachara, WTNH.com Intern

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two talented Hartford individuals were named the 2019 MacArthur Fellows on Wednesday.

Elizabeth Anderson is a philosopher, who examines how various institutions, policies, and social practices exercise the concepts of freedom and equality.

Ocean Vuong, is a poet and fiction writer, whose work explores the ongoing trauma of war, refugee experience, and complexities of identity and desire. He is the youngest recipient this year (30 years old) to receive this award.

The MacArthur Foundation recognizes creative people, effective institutions, and influential networks that display creativity and innovative contributions made to our communities and society.

Only 26 people receive this fellowship across the country.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss