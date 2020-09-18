Hartford Police on scene of shooting; two schools, daycare locked down nearby

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Two Hartford schools and a daycare were on lockdown Friday morning while police worked a shooting scene in the city’s south end.

Hartford police tweeted just after 11:30 a.m., that officers are on the scene of a shooting investigation at 275 Fairfield Avenue.

News 8 has a crew on scene, which intensified during the early afternoon. Hartford Police have expanded the area they have blocked off while they talk with someone inside the home with a bullhorn.

@HartfordPolice negotiators trying to get a suspect in this home on Fairfield Ave. in the city’s South end to give himself up. Earlier reports to @WTNH of at least 10 shots fired and a victim lying outside the house bleeding. 2 nearby schools & a daycare in lockdown. #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/gbd8KlNE6w — jodi latina (@jodilatina8) September 18, 2020

According to a witness who said he happened to be driving by, he helped a gunshot victim into an ambulance, and that the victim was transported to the hospital.

Witnesses in the area reported hearing upwards of 10 shots fired. Several people from the house have been taken into custody, and several children – including toddlers – have been removed from the home as well.

According to police, due to that investigation, Highland Daycare, Bellizzi Middle School, and E. B. Kennelly School are currently on lockdown until further notice.

Highland Daycare, Bellizzi, & Kennelly School on lock down until further notice -LT. PC — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) September 18, 2020

They say the school lockdowns are strictly precautionary, and that they are erring on the side of caution at this time.

This is an active crime scene. Check back for more updates.