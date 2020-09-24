Lockdown lifted at 2 Hartford Schools following report of armed individual; 2 in custody

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Hartford schools were under lockdown for a few hours following a report of an armed individual in the area, Hartford Police said.

Police got the call from Kinsella School officials at around 10:10 a.m. Thursday. They told police a student saw someone with a gun.

Police said Kinsella School at 65 Van Block Ave. and Sports Science Academy at 280 Huyshope Ave. were under code yellow lockdown as a precaution. Lockdown was lifted just after 12 p.m. Thursday.

One gun has been recovered, as well as over dozens of rounds of ammo, according to police.

Police now have two people in custody. The arrests did not happen on school property.

This incident does not appear to have anything to do with the schools in the area, police said.

Police told News 8 multiple K-9s are tracking for potential other suspects or evidence.

It is not known at this time if shots were fired.

