HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two shootings left two men in their 30s in the hospital early Sunday morning.

Hartford Police responded to the first shooting victim who was seeking aid just after 3 a.m. The shooting took place in the area of 649 Wethersfield Ave. His injury is not considered to be life-threatening.

West Hartford police reported the second shooting victim to Hartford Police after an accident just over the Hartford city line at approximately 3:45 a.m. The man, who was in the vehicle, was treated at a nearby hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound from a shooting that occurred in the area of 914 New Britain Ave.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and has assumed investigations into both incidents. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).