HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating an overnight shooting on East Street.

Police responded to the scene at around 12:52 a.m. Thursday.

Police said there are two victims with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Shooting investigation IAO 22 East St. 12:52am. Scene located, adult female located w/GSW-transported to St. Francis Hospital, stable condition. Male adult self-transports to Hartford Hospital three hours later w/NLT GSW injury. Details convoluted. More info later. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/Osk1tq71FX — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) October 22, 2020

