Two injured in ceiling collapse at Milkcraft ice cream shop in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were injured Monday after part of the ceiling collapsed at Milkcraft ice cream shop in West Hartford.

West Hartford Fire Department reports they were called around 8 p.m. to 967 Farmington Ave. for reports of a localized collapse of the ceiling inside the building.

Upon arrival, first-responders found what they identified as “a localized, non-structural collapse of a ceiling assembly” in one of the retail spaces currently used by Milkcraft.

Between 12 and 20 customers and six employees were in the building at the time of the collapse.

Emergency crews quickly accounted for all occupants. Two minor injuries were reported. One of the injured individuals was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The fire department reports, “Currently, the Building Department, as well as representatives from both the Fire and Police Departments are investigating the incident. The space has been deemed unsafe by building officials and is closed to the public at this time.”