 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 5pm

Two injured in drive-by shooting on Chandler Street, Hartford PD investigating

Hartford

by: Gina D'Amico

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the area of Chandler Street Thursday afternoon.

Hartford Police patrol officers responded to the call at approximately 2:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, two victims were located with gunshot wounds in front of 222 Chandler Street. Both of the victims were alert and conscious.

An investigation on scene indicates the shots came from a passing vehicle.

Officials say both of the victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment. The victim’s injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening at this time.

Hartford Police Department Major Crimes and Crime Scene detectives are on scene.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

This is a breaking story. Stay informed on WTNH.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Trinity Health Of New England Moderna

News /

Utility companies preparing ahead of Christmas wind and rain storm

News /

Trump may not sign newly passed COVID relief bill unless it includes larger stimulus checks

News /

Trump may not commit to newly passed COVID relief bill unless it includes larger stimulus checks; restaurant industry worried by the uncertainty

News /

Amazon donates $15,000 to Windsor Small Business Recovery Center announced

News /

CT congressional delegation secures $135 million for Hartford Federal Courthouse restoration

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss