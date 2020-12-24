Two injured in drive-by shooting on Chandler Street, Hartford PD investigating

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the area of Chandler Street Thursday afternoon.

Hartford Police patrol officers responded to the call at approximately 2:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, two victims were located with gunshot wounds in front of 222 Chandler Street. Both of the victims were alert and conscious.

An investigation on scene indicates the shots came from a passing vehicle.

Officials say both of the victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment. The victim’s injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening at this time.

Hartford Police Department Major Crimes and Crime Scene detectives are on scene.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

This is a breaking story. Stay informed on WTNH.com.