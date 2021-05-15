Two injured in shooting on Lawrence Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man and a woman have been injured in a shooting on Lawrence Street Saturday afternoon.

Hartford Police say just before 3 p.m. officers responded to the area of 52 Lawrence Street on a shot spotter notification.

Upon arrival, officers found two victims: a male in his 30s and a female in her thirties. Both were transported to the hospital. The male is listed in critical condition. The female is listed in stable condition.

Police are working to find out what led up to the shooting.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded

and assumed the investigation.