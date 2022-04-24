HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a shooting in Hartford on Sunday that left two people injured.

The Hartford Police Department responded to the area of 18 Townley St. around 7 p.m. on reports of shots fired. At the scene, gunfire was located.

Around the same time, two victims arrived at an area hospital for gunshot wound treatment. Police said that a victim in her thirties suffered from a gunshot wound and is listed in stable condition, while an 18-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound and is listed in critical, but stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).