Two injured, suspect in custody in South Windsor workplace shooting

Hartford

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– Two people were injured and a suspect is now in custody following a workplace shooting in South Windsor Tuesday morning.

News 8 is on the scene at 105 Edwin Road, where South Windsor police confirm that two people were injured in a shooting.

Both gunshot victims are currently in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say one of those victims was hit with fragments of a bullet.

The suspect was later apprehended at the Massachusetts border on Interstate 91 in Longmeadow and the weapon used in the shooting has been recovered.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time. There were no further details released.

News 8 is working to gather more information. Check back for more updates.

