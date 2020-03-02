1  of  2
Breaking News
FULL LIST: UConn requires 2-week self-quarantine period for students returning from Italy, South Korea U.S. death toll climbs to 6 as coronavirus crisis eases in China
Live Now
News 8 Now: Sam Kantrow has the afternoon’s top stories and weather forecast

Man wanted in Manchester hit-and-run that left 2 Judicial Marshals injured

Hartford

by: , Alex Ceneviva

Posted: / Updated:

Jose Antonio Lopez

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are looking for the suspect in a hit-and-run that left two Judicial Marshals injured outside of the Manchester Courthouse on Monday morning.

State police have confirmed that two Judicial Marshals were hit by a car outside the Manchester courthouse and that they are now looking for 42-year-old Jose Antonio Lopez, who is driving a white vehicle with a white spoiler on it, possibly with Massachusetts license plates.

Manchester courthouse

Lopez is wanted for questioning in the hit-and-run and the vehicle he’s in may have sustained front end damage.

He was scheduled to appear in court Monday on larceny charges for a Dec. 23 incident.

The marshals were taken to Hartford Hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time. One was given CPR on the scene.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lopez is urged to contact troopers at 860-534-1000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Governor Lamont, state health officials host U.S. Surgeon General for Coronavirus briefing at State lab

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Lamont, state health officials host U.S. Surgeon General for Coronavirus briefing at State lab"

State lawmakers hear from public on legalizing recreational marijuana

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "State lawmakers hear from public on legalizing recreational marijuana"

New breast milk depository opens in Glastonbury to help babies and moms in need

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New breast milk depository opens in Glastonbury to help babies and moms in need"

Senator Murphy holds community discussion on Trump's controversial travel ban

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Senator Murphy holds community discussion on Trump's controversial travel ban"

Windsor Locks rail station receives $17.4 million in funds

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Windsor Locks rail station receives $17.4 million in funds"

Rocky Hill man struck by car passes away from serious injuries

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Rocky Hill man struck by car passes away from serious injuries"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss