Man wanted in Manchester hit-and-run that left 2 Judicial Marshals injured

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are looking for the suspect in a hit-and-run that left two Judicial Marshals injured outside of the Manchester Courthouse on Monday morning.

State police have confirmed that two Judicial Marshals were hit by a car outside the Manchester courthouse and that they are now looking for 42-year-old Jose Antonio Lopez, who is driving a white vehicle with a white spoiler on it, possibly with Massachusetts license plates.

Lopez is wanted for questioning in the hit-and-run and the vehicle he’s in may have sustained front end damage.

He was scheduled to appear in court Monday on larceny charges for a Dec. 23 incident.

The marshals were taken to Hartford Hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time. One was given CPR on the scene.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lopez is urged to contact troopers at 860-534-1000.