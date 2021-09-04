Two juveniles arrested in connection to burglary, stolen vehicle in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– Two juveniles were arrested Saturday morning in connection to stealing and burglarizing a car.

At approximately 12:23 a.m. officers responded to the area of Pioneer Circle for a report of an active burglary to a car. Police say the suspects fled the scene in a white SUV after a witness interrupted the burglary.

Police observed a white Mazda CX-9 fleeing the area at a high rate of speed, operating erratically with no lights on West Center Street.

A short time later, officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle speeding through the parking lot of 150 Pine Street. Police say the suspect vehicle struck a fence, and a witness saw four juveniles exit the vehicle and run from the scene.

A witness said that one suspect was wearing a green sweatshirt, one a grey sweatshirt, and two in all black clothing. Police then located the Mazda CX-9 which was involved in the earlier burglary.

Officers determined that the Mazda CX-9 was a stolen vehicle taken overnight on Thursday from a residence on South Hawthorne Street. Police say this vehicle was taken from a driveway where it was left unlocked with keys inside. Inside the stolen Mazda officers located drug paraphernalia, a vehicle window punch, and a pocket knife which had the shape of a firearm when closed.

Manchester police located two juveniles on Center Street that matched the witness description of the suspects. One of the juveniles had a green sweatshirt on and the other was dressed in all black, according to police.

Officers determined that these two juveniles were involved in running from the stolen vehicle. One of the juveniles led officers on a foot pursuit through yards on Center Street and West Center Street.

Police say both juveniles were placed under arrest. Officers searched the area for the other two individuals involved but were not able to locate them.

The two juveniles are charged with Larceny in the First Degree, Burglary in the Third Degree, Possession of Burglary Tools. Police report additional charges related to drugs and drug paraphernalia were given to one of the juveniles. An interfering with police charge was given to the juvenile who led officers on a foot pursuit.

The investigation remains active and ongoing as officers look to identify other suspects involved in this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Manchester police at (860) 645-5500.