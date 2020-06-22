Two Manchester residents arrested for alleged hate crime

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Two brothers – Matthew and Michael Lemelin – were arrested Monday in connection with an incident in Manchester over the weekend that police are calling a hate crime.

Manchester Police reported, around 1:30 a.m. Sunday they were called to the area of 364 Main Street for a report of a “vehicle that attempted to strike a bicyclist and a theft of a bicycle from a pedestrian.”

Upon arrival, the officers located three juvenile males who told police while they were riding their bikes they had been followed by a truck occupied by two men.

Police say, they were given reports that the truck ran off the road in the area of Main St. and Middle Turnpike East almost striking one of the bike riders, and that one of the occupants of the vehicle yelled racial slurs at the youths before getting out of the truck to run after them.

According to police, one of the men stole one of the bicycles that had been dropped by one of the fleeing juveniles.

Police found the truck involved in the incident in the driveway of 364 Main St.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

The two suspects were identified as brothers 27-year-old Matthew Lemelin and 28-year-old Michael Lemelin, both of Manchester. Both were arrested Monday.

Matthew Lemelin was charged with:

  • Intimidation based on Bigotry or Bias in the Second Degree
  • Risk of Injury to Minor
  • Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree
  • Breach of Peace in the Second Degree
  • Larceny in the Sixth Degree
  • Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree

Michael Lemelin was charged with:

  • Risk of Injury to Minor
  • Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree
  • Breach of Peace in the Second Degree

Both were held on $150,000 bond and are scheduled to appear in court on 8/18/2020.

