Two men charged with host of brazen crimes in suburbs around Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men are under arrest Thursday and charged with a host of crimes in suburbs surrounding Hartford.

We’ve seen the viral videos of people in California walking out of stores with armfuls of clothing. We haven’t heard of any cases like that here in Connecticut, but there have been some crimes recently just as brazen.

West Hartford Police have arrested two men charged with some strong-armed robberies. Investigators tell News 8 Angel Maldonado and Luis Serrano were stealing designer sunglasses from several stores, and, in some of the crimes, physically tangled with store workers to steal the merchandise.

Police also tell News 8 one of the men was not just wanted in West Hartford, but also Newington, Wethersfield, Bristol, Hartford, and Avon. The other was wanted in Meriden.

Both men were taken into custody at a motel in Hartford.

Meanwhile, in Newington, police are still looking for a man wanted for a burglary. They say he and three others may be wanted for crimes in other suburbs. If you recognize the suspects you are urged to call the police.