Two men charged with killing of man found in burning car in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two arrests have been made in the abduction and slaying of a Massachusetts man whose body was found inside a burning car in Hartford.  

Authorities say Brandon Batiste and Calvin Roberson face federal charges including kidnapping resulting in death.

They’re accused of abducting Francisco Roman Jr. on Dec. 24. His body was found in the back of a 2010 Acura two days later after firefighters in Hartford put out a blaze than had engulfed the car.

An autopsy determined he had been shot to death.

It wasn’t clear if Batiste and Roberson had attorneys.

