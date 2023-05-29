HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a shooting of two men in Hartford Monday morning.

On Monday, May 29, around midnight, Hartford Police responded to 255 Sisson Ave, on a report of a man shot. While on the scene, officers said they received a report of another man shot at Hartford Hospital.

According to police, they determined that both men were involved in this same incident. The two men struggled over a firearm, and the suspect got ahold of the gun and shot the victim, police said.

Both men have since been listed in stable condition, police said. Hartford Police currently have an arrest warrant for the suspect.

This investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with any information to call the Hartford Police Department tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).