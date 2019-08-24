Two officers involved in deadly July Hartford shooting reinstated, NAACP responds

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Greater Hartford Branch of the NAACP is angry over the reinstatement of the Hartford officers involved in a deadly shooting back in July.

Officer Rocky Last and Detective Zack Sherry returned to their jobs two weeks after they were put on administrative leave. Police say they shot and killed Alfhonso Zaporta after he reached for an officer’s gun.

The NAACP branch’s president said in a statement:

“The city’s decision to reinstate the officers before the conclusion of the state police investigation shows great disrespect to Mr. Zaporta’s family and to the legal process, and it is yet another example of the city’s insensitivity and lack of respect for the civil rights of the people in the minority community.”

The NAACP of Greater Hartford is calling on the U.S. Justice Department to launch an investigation into the shooting. They say the bodycam video shows Zaporta did not pose any threat to the officers.

