Two pedestrians struck, killed in East Hartford; Roberts St. closed for investigation

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two pedestrians were struck and killed in East Hartford Monday night.

Police say the incident occurred on Roberts Street between Forbes and Old Roberts.

A man and a woman had apparently gotten out of their car that was stopped in the roadway and were struck by two passing vehicles.

Police say they don’t know yet why the victims stopped their car in the road.

The drivers of the two passing vehicles remained on the scene and are cooperating with police.

The area is closed temporarily for the investigation.