Two pedestrians struck, killed in East Hartford; Roberts St. closed for investigation

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two pedestrians were struck and killed in East Hartford Monday night.

Police say the incident occurred on Roberts Street between Forbes and Old Roberts.

A man and a woman had apparently gotten out of their car that was stopped in the roadway and were struck by two passing vehicles.

Police say they don’t know yet why the victims stopped their car in the road.

The drivers of the two passing vehicles remained on the scene and are cooperating with police.

The area is closed temporarily for the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Two pedestrians struck, killed in East Hartford; Roberts St. closed for investigation

News /

Colon cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the U.S.

News /

Affidavit: Husband confesses to killing South Windsor mom missing since just after Mother's Day

News /

1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting on Homestead Ave in Hartford

News /

Metzner Rec Center in Hartford hosts grand reopening featuring family fun, community resources, and COVID vaccinations

News /

8 couples married for free at 'Hitched at Hogan's' event in Burlington

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss