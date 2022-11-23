HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two pedestrians were struck and killed in a crash in Hartford on Wednesday morning.

According to Hartford police, a vehicle struck two pedestrians on Blue Hills Avenue at Westminister Street around 6:30 a.m.

The pedestrians were both pronounced dead at the scene, police stated.

Officers have not released the victims’ identities at this time. There is also no word on the driver of the vehicle in this crash.

Hartford police are currently investigating the scene. Officials stated that Blue Hills Avenue will be closed from Tower Street to Plainfield Street.

