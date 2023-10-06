ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two people have been arrested on narcotics and firearm charges after a drug bust Wednesday in Enfield, according to police.

Police said officers located a vehicle at a local motel and that the driver and passenger looked to be engaged in narcotic activity.

During the investigation, police found fentanyl, crack cocaine, anabolic steroids, and methamphetamine in the vehicle. Officers also found a loaded .22 caliber pistol in the vehicle, which the driver claimed was his.

Police in Enfield found a loaded gun inside the vehicle that police said two people were using to conduct narcotic activity.

The driver and the passenger were arrested on multiple narcotics and firearm charges. The driver was also charged with firearm-related charges.