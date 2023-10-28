GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were injured after a car overturned on the side yard of a home Friday night, according to police.

The Glastonbury Police Department responded to a report of a single-car crash at 11:58 p.m. near 208 Wassuc Rd, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the car was traveling eastbound on Wassuc Road when it failed to follow a left-hand curve near the intersection of Country Club Road, police said.

According to police, the car left the south side of the road and continued to enter the side yard of a home, striking a stone wall and overturning multiple times. The car came to a rest on the passenger side against the home, authorities said.

The driver and passenger were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police did not specify the extent of their injuries at this time.

Authorities confirmed that the structure of the home was not affected by the crash.

This crash is still under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to contact Agent Cleveland at 860-633-8301.