Two people injured in 2-car crash on Rt 190 in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were injured after a two-crash on Route 190 in Enfield Monday afternoon.

Enfield Police say the crash occurred just after 4 p.m. on Hazard Ave. by the Pearl Street overpass.

The crash involved a 2012 Ford Fusion driven by Gregory Beauregard, 33, and a 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Nicole Klaus, 34.

Beauregard was transported to Hartford Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Klaus was transported to Saint Francis Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Enfield PD at 860-763-6400 ext. 1359.

