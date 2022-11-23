HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two brothers were killed in a double shooting in Hartford on Wednesday morning.

Hartford police said they received a 911 call around 1 a.m. reporting that someone was shot inside a second-floor apartment on Barker Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They immediately began giving the victims medical attention until both were transported to an area hospital.

They were both pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Hartford officers confirmed the two victims were brothers, a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old, but did not release their identities.

Investigators also noted that this shooting might have been a targeted attack, though it does not appear to be connected to the double shooting that occurred on Tuesday in downtown Hartford.

There are no suspects at this time, officers stated.

Police are unsure whether or not anyone else was home at the time of the shooting, as the brothers lived in a three-person house.

At this time, investigators believe the shooter entered the home through the back before attacking the brothers.

This shooting marks Hartford’s 37th and 38th homicide so far this year.

This shooting marks Hartford's 37th and 38th homicide so far this year.