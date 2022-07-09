HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford Police are investigating a double shooting on Standish Street early Saturday morning.

Police say they were called to the area of 42 Standish St. at approximately 2:16 a.m. on the report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers were informed that two gunshot victims had arrived at an area hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victims are said to be males in their 30s.

Police did find evidence of gunfire at the scene.

The Hartford Police Major Crime Squad and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating.