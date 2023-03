SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-person car crash closed Route 5 briefly Friday morning, according to South Windsor Police Department.

South Windsor Fire Department and ambulance services were on the scene in the area of Sullivan Avenue and Rt. 5.

One vehicle was rolled over, however the drivers only sustained minor injuries.

Rt. 5 southbound has since re-opened.

