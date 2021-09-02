Two residents displaced following house fire in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Two residents of a house in Bristol have been displaced following a fire in the home Thursday.

Bristol Fire Department responded to the fire at a two-story, single-family house on Stafford Avenue Thursday afternoon. The fire chief confirmed that the fire started in the basement and traveled up the walls of the home. It took around 20 minutes to extinguish the fire.

People in the home were able to escape safely, according to the fire chief. No injuries were reported.

The displaced residents will be seeking assistance from the American Red Cross.

The fire is under investigation.