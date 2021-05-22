Two seriously injured after crash on Route 5 in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Enfield Police are investigating a crash on Route 5 that left two people seriously injured Friday night.

Officials say the crash happened shortly after 8:20 p.m. on Route 5 at the intersection with Bright Meadow Boulevard, involving one vehicle and one motorcycle.

Police report that the motorcycle operator was a 31-year-old male, and the passenger was a 35-year-old female.

Authorities confirm that both the operator and the passenger were transported to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Enfield Police Department Traffic Division. Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call 860-763-6400 ext. 1385.