WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are facing suspected serious injuries after a crash in Wethersfield Tuesday morning.

According to state police, three cars were traveling south on Route 3 in the left lane of two in Glastonbury. The route was an active construction zone with the right lane and shoulder closed south of the scene. Two of the cars slowed down for traffic in the construction zone, while the third car failed to slow and struck the second car.

The car that was struck rolled over and came to a rest on its roof in the left shoulder. The third car also struck the front of the first car.

The rollover car’s passenger and driver were removed from the car and transported to Hartford Hospital with the passenger in critical condition. The driver is facing suspected serious injuries. Additionally, the driver of the first car and its passenger were transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

CARS, DEEP, and DOT responded to the scene.

If anyone has information regarding the crash or dash camera footage, they’re urged to contact Trooper Dean of Troop H at (860) 534-1000.