NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 24-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a double shooting inside an auto parts store on the Berlin Turnpike, police said.

Police were dispatched to O’Reilly Auto Parts located at 3443 Berlin Turnpike for a reported shooting around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The two adult victims, a male, and a female were brought to the hospital. Their condition is currently unknown. Both victims are employees at the O’Reilly’s store.

No customers were harmed during the incident.

The suspect fled prior to police arrival. Police say numerous surrounding departments and resources were requested from surrounding towns to assist in locating the suspect.

At approximately 9:00 p.m., residents in a neighborhood one-half of a mile northwest of the shooting location began contacting police about a suspicious male walking in the area.

Police say the male matched the description of the suspect in the shooting.

The suspect of the shooting was taken into custody on Coronado Drive in Newington about three hours after the incident, according to police. He was transported to an area hospital for injuries sustained prior to police contact.

The suspect is identified as 24-year-old Sherod Aldon Hackett of Montville. He is currently being held on a $1.5 million dollar bond and is expected to appear in New Britain Superior Court after his release from the hospital.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Det. Shannon LaChance at (860) 666-8445. Reference case #2200022599.