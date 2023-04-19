SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Two children had to be removed from a home due to child abuse and negligence accusations.

On June 21, 2022, the Southington Police Department received an anonymous complaint,

requesting a welfare check of two children believed to have been neglected and abused, and living in unsuitable conditions.

SPD learned the Department of Children and Families (DCF) also received a similar complaint and would be opening their own independent investigation.

DCF conducted a home visit, and found that the home was full of clutter, garbage, police said. It was also reported that the home had a strong odor of urine, and feces was found on the walls of the children’s bedroom.

DCF worked with the parents, Brian Bushnell and Casimarie Castro, the first time they received reports of abuse, to clean the residence, so the the children can remain at the residence. No signs of physical abuse were noted at that time.

However, on July 5, 2022, DCF received a second complaint of neglect and abuse from a witness, prompting DCF to return to the residence, according to police.

The second complaint came after the witness observed unexplained bruising on the two juveniles, police say. DCF Investigators also noted that one of the children appeared very thin.

According to police, the children were removed from the home and placed in temporary care with another family member.

An examination of the two children could not determine if the bruises were a result of

physical abuse, police said.

According to police, as part of the investigation, a witness reported observing the door handle to the children’s bedroom was backwards, meaning it could only be unlocked from the outside.

The lock was later turned to its proper position. Bushnell, one of the parents, explained that the lock was inoperable, police said.

On February 16, 2023, Brian Bushnell and Casimarie Castro were both arrested, and charged with

two counts of Risk of Injury to Child and Cruelty to Persons.

Both Bushnell and Castro were released on a $20,000 non-surety bond, and have appeared in the New Britain Court, GA 15, on April 7, 2023.