WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men have been arrested, and another suspect remains on the loose after they allegedly threatened to shoot staff at the Wendy’s in Windsor Locks and led police on a chase, authorities said.

At 7 p.m. on Monday, Windsor police responded to a report of a dispute at Wendy’s, where suspects allegedly threatened to shoot the employees at the drive-through.

Police said three people were inside the BMW when the alleged threats were made.

The suspects allegedly ordered food through the drive-through and were unsatisfied. Police said the suspects then threatened to shoot the employees and stuck a gun in one of their mouths. One of the employees told police they saw a gun inside the suspect’s car, which was positioned underneath the drive-through window.

Police said the suspects fled the scene in a black BMW. Officers spotted the suspect vehicle on Route 20 East and pursued them. An officer deployed stop-sicks and impacted the tires of the evading BMW.

The BMW did not stop and engaged officers in a pursuit on Interstate 91 South. Police said the suspect vehicle also attempted to ram a Windsor Locks police cruiser as officers tried to bring the BMW to a controlled stop.

Police said the tires began to deflate as the suspect vehicle approached Exit 38 A. The suspects then fled the BMW, which rolled back onto a cruiser, causing minor damage.

The suspects fled and jumped to escape as Windsor Locks police officers and state troopers ran after them.

Police said they captured one suspect, Govanni Isiah Nelson, 20, of Springfield Gardens, New York, hidden in the wooded area.

Mugshots of Govanni Isiah Nelson (left) and

Kenneth Raheem Harris (right).

(Source: Windsor Locks Police Department)

The other suspects, possibly armed, continued evading police by using the wooded area and dark conditions to conceal their movements.

Windsor police deployed their K9 Rocko and apprehended a suspect identified as Kenneth Raheem Harris, 20, of Hartford. Rocko also recovered a small black bag containing white powder, which spewed into the air, contaminating both Rocko and the K9 officer.

Police were concerned the bag contained fentanyl, and both Rocko and his handler were treated and released.

State police then deployed a drone and helicopter air assets to find the third suspect. Police said they did not find the third suspect at the time.

Police then brought the suspect vehicle into custody and found 90 grams of crack, a Glock 40 caliber pistol with an extended magazine, and a suspected narcotics package for sale and drug paraphernalia.

Nelson was charged with the following: First-degree threatening, possession of a controlled substance, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle, illegal possession of a large magazine, interfering with police, sale of narcotics and breach of peace.

Harris was charged with the following offenses: Interfering with police, illegal sale of cannabis, possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, breach of peace, carrying a pistol without a permit, breach of peace and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Harris and Nelson have a $100,000 bond and were scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

The Windsor Locks Police Department also searched in the daylight, where they apprehended the suspect. Officers found a second handgun in the woods.

Officers are working to verify a link between the handgun and the suspects.

The video below aired in our 11 p.m. newscast on June 6, 2023.