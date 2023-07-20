FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Two suspects were arrested for their involvement in a parking lot “takeover” in Farmington this past May.

Antonio Deleg, 24, of Stratford turned himself in to Farmington police on July 18. The following day, Jesus Sotelo Sanchez, 20, of Wethersfield turned himself in for his involvement in the same incident.

Both Deleg and Sanchez were charged with disorderly conduct, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and violation of motor vehicle racing requirements. They were both released on a $5,000 bond and are due in court on July 25.

The chrages stem from an incident on May 7 when a large parking lot takeover occurred on Farm Springs Road in Farmington. During the event, 150 cars were present, and vehicles engaged in reckless and dangerous driving exhibitions, police said.

The large crowd of spectators caused thousands of dollars in property damage.

Farmington police have three more arrest warrants for people involved in the takeover and were able to verify at least 60 cars present during the incident. Citations have been issued to the owners of the cars that were present, police said.