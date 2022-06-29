HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were arrested following a robbery at a Hartford credit union on Wednesday, police said.

According to the Hartford Police Department, officers responded to Cencap Federal Credit Union on a hold-up alarm around 8:35 a.m. Dispatch also received a call from the bank reporting a robbery.

The first responding officer obtained the last travel direction used by the suspects, police said, and the bank used a tracking device that showed the stolen money to be in the area of Keney Park.

As that officer entered Keney Park, police said he saw two men “standing next to a vehicle, peering into what appeared to be a bank bag.”

When the two men saw the officer, they allegedly fled on foot into a wooded area of the park. Officers established a perimeter and took the suspects into custody, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

According to police, the money stolen from the bank was recovered, along with a firearm allegedly used in the incident.

According to police, Hakeem Malik Robinson, 26, of Hartford and Zaiqwan Fothergill, 20, of Hartford face charges of robbery in the first degree, threatening in the second degree, conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree, carrying a pistol without a permit and interfering with police.